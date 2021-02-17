Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has been keeping her fans updated about all the fun she's been having at her best friend Sejal Kukreja's wedding. After sharing tonnes of pictures from several ceremonies, Mira has now shared a picture of her look for the wedding function.

Late Tuesday night, Mira shared a stunning picture of herself in a purple lehenga, paired with a maroon dupatta and a matching potli. She left her hair open on one side and completed the look with a diamond necklace and a simple bracelet.

Mira's fans loved her look for the main event and showered her with praise in the comments section. Singer Kanika Kapoor dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. A fan reacted, "wow girl," while another said, "My cakeeeee."

Mira also shared a picture with the bride on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Almost Mrs!" She then posted a video from the 'varmala' ceremony which showed the bride and the groom exchange garlands. She also shared a candid video of her dancing to Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun with her friends post the ceremony.

Mira Rajput with the bride.

Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of the varmala ceremony and of her dance post the wedding.

Earlier, Mira had shared several glimpses from the pre-wedding ceremonies. A day before, she had shared pictures from the cocktail party for which she dressed up in a silver gown. She even shared a picture with the "bride squad" which showed all of them adding finishing touches to the bride's makeup. She also shared a closeup picture with the bride.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Mira had penned a note for Sejal as they met after a year. Sharing two then-and-now pictures, she wrote, "Before Happy Galentine’s to my lover for life, my best friend, and speed dial during the most awkward moments. Most certainly my strongest LDR, I can’t believe I will see you after 1 year at your wedding as we kick off #arjunsejailed today! Can’t wait to squeeze you my one and only. And we will still go to the loo together— cause some things never change. Time has flown dude - look at the picture quality."