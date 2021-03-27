Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput gushes about Shahid Kapoor's punctuality and blows him a kiss
Mira Rajput gushes about Shahid Kapoor's punctuality and blows him a kiss

Shahid Kapoor was seen promoting a watch brand when Mira Rajput praised his punctuality.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Mira Rajput doesn't shy away from showering her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, with love. Her recent Instagram comment on his post is just another example of it. Shahid, on Friday, dropped a promotional post for a watch brand on social media.

Taking to the comments section, Mira couldn't help but gush about Shahid's punctuality and give him a kiss. "For the guy who’s always on time," she commented, adding a kissing emoji. Fans showered the actor and his wife with love.

Shahid and Mira have been married for six years now and have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. Last month, on Shahid's 40th birthday, Mira shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "I like me better when I’m with you Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby." In response to her wish, Shahid shared another picture of the duo where Mira was seen squeezing the actor's face with a kiss and wrote, "Feelin the looooove."

Shahid has been busy with a few upcoming projects. The actor will be seen in the remake of the National award-winning movie Jersey. The actor, sharing his reaction to the original movie winning the prestigious award, said, "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure."

He is also collaborating with director duo Raj & DK, on a series. The project would mark Shahid's digital debut.

