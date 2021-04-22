Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput gushes over Shahid Kapoor’s sunkissed photo, fans say ‘hello handsome’
Mira Rajput gushes over Shahid Kapoor’s sunkissed photo, fans say ‘hello handsome’

Shahid Kapoor’s new Instagram post got a lot of love from his wife, Mira Rajput. He was seen sporting long hair in the picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post got love from Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor dropped a new picture of himself online, and his wife, Mira Rajput, could not stop gushing over it. “Straight at ya,” he captioned the image posted on his Instagram page, which showed off his sunkissed frame and intense gaze. He sported long hair and wore a beige linen shirt.

Mira commented, “Can’t even...” She added a fire emoji along with her comment. Fans also showered love. “I'M DEF NOT STRAIGHT FOR YA! @shahidkapoor,” one wrote. “Hello handsome,” another commented. “HEY YOU GORGEOUS,” a third wrote.

A screengrab of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Shahid and Mira delighted their Instagram followers with another cute exchange. She posted a video of herself recreating some looks of the character Moira Rose from the television show Schitt's Creek.

As Shahid commented on the post, “Mira moira hai,” she reminded him that he was yet to RSVP to her dinner invitation. Their banter left fans in splits.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

In February, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Mira joked that she always wins any fights she has with Shahid. She also revealed his most annoying habit, and it had to do with his texting style.

“He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him,” she said.

Shahid and Mira have been married since 2015. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahid finished shooting for his next film, Jersey. It is a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name and is scheduled to release in theatres this November. He will also soon make his digital debut with an Amazon series directed by Raj and DK.

