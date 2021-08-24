Mira Rajput has advice on how to calm Shahid Kapoor’s popular character Kabir Singh down

Mira Rajput, who is a yoga enthusiast, feels that the ‘anulom vilom’ breathing exercise could really help Kabir Singh, a character played by her husband Shahid Kapoor in the film of the same name. She said that it would calm him down.

On Monday, Mira announced a virtual yoga workshop and invited fans to join in. She also asked them to send in any questions that they might have about the sessions. Among the many questions about the yoga workshop, she got a message saying, “Kabir Singh zindabad.”

“Usse anulom vilom ki zaroorat hai. Shant rahega (He needs anulom vilom. That will keep him calm),” Mira replied. Shahid’s character, Kabir Singh, was a hot-headed surgeon who abuses drugs and alcohol after the love of his life marries someone else.

Although Kabir Singh was criticised for allegedly endorsing toxic masculinity, the film was a huge hit, with a domestic box office collection of over ₹250 crore. In a note on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of its release, Shahid had thanked fans for loving ‘such a complex, conflicted character’.

He continued, “#kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special.”

Last month, Mira shared a video in which she was seen getting decked up in a salwar kameez, as Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh played in the background. Shahid showered her with love and commented on the post, “This song’s from me to you. You are amazing inside and out.” He also added a heart-eyes emoji at the end.