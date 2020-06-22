Shahid Kapoor pens note on one year of Kabir Singh: ‘You understood him in a time where people are quick to judge’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:12 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to thank fans for loving his film Kabir Singh. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, completed one year on Sunday.

Shahid said his fans understood the emotional arc of the character and wrote: “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!!”

He took at dig at those who were quick to judge the film. “In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special.”

Finally, he thanked all those people who were associated with the film. “And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani , @sandeepreddy.vanga , @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop , Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe.”

His fans appreciated his work in the film. One user said: “You lived the Character Full Justice Done” while another said, “It’s a heart touching story ever!!!”. There were others who berated the film; one user said: “I am sorry but it was s**t film.. It encourages people to be arrogant n it is shown as if it is okay.. Good acting no doubt” while another said: “I love your acting but Kabir Singh was a male chauvinist, misogynist and extremely toxic/problematic character.. Stop depicting heroes as those who can do domestic violence on women, are drug addicts and are zero otherwise.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

Kabir Singh became hugely controversial when it released. It was accused of glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “This is a film about a bully, an abuser of women, an alcoholic surgeon, and a foulmouthed hothead — and that’s just the so-called hero.”

Kabir Singh told the story of young medical student with major alcoholism, substance and temper issues. He falls in love with a fellow student but the affair goes awry. Unable to bear the loss of his lady love takes him spirally down into a web of drug and alcohol abuse.

The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga (who also directed the original) also starred Kiara Advani as the film’s female lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more