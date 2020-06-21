Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor has shared multiple messages full of hate and abuse that she has been receiving on Instagram. Sonam is one of the many celebrities on the radar of fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on Sunday. The fans have been outraging against powerful filmmakers, studios and star kids, who they believe shunned him and didn’t give him his due.

Sonam recently disabled comments on her Instagram posts and the trolls began sending her direct messages instead. She has been sharing screenshots of those messages on Instagram Stories, showing how people are saying that she should have died instead and also wishing death upon her future children.

“Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” she wrote in a post.

“Also people wishing death on my future children. And on my family. That video you’ve been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out didn’t know him, like he didn’t know me and didn’t say anything about me ell I now.. also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much wont about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be, in jest,” she wrote. She was talking about a viral clip from Koffee With Karan when Karan Johar asked her about Sushant and she said she didn’t know who he was.

Sonam also shared a post about karma being a great leveller and a tweet about being proud of the family she was born to. “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud,” she wrote.

“Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you,” Sonam added. She also shared a long text, in which she said that she is praying for those who are ‘spouting hate’.

“Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through what we go through because of our karmas. Everyone who is spouting hate it’s your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday for where I am and whom I’m born too. If you really knew what Hindu philosophy and dharma is about you wouldn’t be so foolish. You are just damaging yourself and quality of life,” she wrote.

Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you. pic.twitter.com/SJpZPUWqCY — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

After Sushant’s untimely death, several Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Aayush Sharma have quit Twitter, claiming that the platform had become too negative for them.

In her final tweet before deactivating her Twitter account, Sonakshi had written, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out.”

Earlier, Sonam hit out at those assigning blame for Sushant’s death on others. “Blaming a girlfriend, ex girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f**king mean spirited,” she wrote on Twitter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

