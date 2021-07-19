Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput is glowing in new Instagram pics, fans call her Chandni

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Monday to share new pictures of herself.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Mira Rajput has shared glowing new photos on Instagram.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Monday to share a new batch of photos. Mira, who appears to have rediscovered her love for traditional Indian outfits, is seen posing in a bright white salwar kameez.

The photos show Mira Rajput posing in a lush green garden. She wore a white suit with a matching dupatta. She tied her hair with white clips and wore pearl earrings with an Apple watch.

Mira captioned her post as 'Blanco'. A fan called her Chandni, inspired by late Sridevi's look in the 1989 Yash Chopra movie. She, too, wore a similar all-white salwar kameez in the movie. Another fan commented, "You are absolutely gorgeous." "Crystal beauty," read a comment.

Last week, Mira had shared an Instagram Reel in which she was seen getting dressed in a blue salwar suit. "Simple Summer In the midst of contrived outfits, the pleasure of a simple mismatched salwaar kameez is as much satisfying as it is relieving Loose air dried hair, a thin liner and the softest cotton Kurta.. that’s summer. Dupatta and Salwar : @goodearthindia Cross-stitch Kurta : @jasmineshahlabel Kolhapuris : @aprajitatoorofficial Earrings : @anitadongrepinkcity," she wrote in the caption. Shahid Kapoor reacted to her post and wrote, "This songs from me to you. You are amazing inside and out."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and have two children together. Their daughter Misha was born in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

Also read: 'Salman Khan giving relationship advice is like me giving advice on how to be a star': Arbaaz Khan

On their sixth anniversary earlier this month, Mira shared a loved-up picture with Shahid as they cuddled and shared a kiss. "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Shahid was last seen in 2019's Kabir Singh. His upcoming projects include Jersey, which is adapted from a Telugu movie of the same name. He is also the lead star of Raj and DK's Amazon Prime series. It stars Raashi Khanna with him.

