Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans claim she proves the theory wrong

Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself in a bikini and has compared bikini bodies to avocados. However, her fans think otherwise.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a stunning bikini picture of herself along with the reality behind the efforts that are put into maintaining a bikini-ready body.

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming." The mother of two is seen in a bikini paired with a shrug with a pool in the background. It is from her recent trip to Goa with Shahid.

Mira has a huge fan following on Instagram. The post received more than 80000 likes in less than a hour, including one from her bother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Producer Pragya Kapoor reacted to the post, "Hot mama. Damn girl!" Many of her fans called her "beautiful" and "elegant". A fan commented, "Such an apt comparison! Loved it." Another said, "You prove that theory wrong."

Mira had shared quite a few stunning solo pictures from her Goa trip last month. While Shahid did not post any of his pictures, Mira showed around the beaches, her swimwear and the food she was having.

Meanwhile, Shahid has wrapped work on his upcoming sports drama, Jersey. He plays a middle-aged cricketer who makes a comeback to rightfully gift an Indian team jersey for his son. It is the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film of the same name and will release on November 5, this year.

He is also set to play the lead role in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming Over-the-Top (OTT) project. In the project, Shahid will be seen opposite actor Raashi Khanna.

