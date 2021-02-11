Janhvi Kapoor drives an e-rickshaw with crew members as passengers, they scream 'Humein bachao'. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a glimpse of a recent film shoot which gave her an opportunity to gain some unexpected experiences and have loads of fun on the set. The actor even got a chance to try her hands on a battery rickshaw and the video is proof that she drove it well.

Sharing several pictures and videos on Instagram from the shooting of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi wrote, "Film shoots are fun." The first picture shows Janhvi sitting at a fort in a white salwar-suit with a dupatta covering her head. Another picture shows her sister Khushi Kapoor also enjoying the view from the fort. There are few more well-clicked pictures of the picturesque location.

A video also shows Janhvi driving a battery-rickshaw with utmost confidence and her crew members sitting in the passenger seats. While she drives with utmost confidence, the passengers can be seen screaming, "Humein Bachao" as she says, "I think I am gonna race."

Another video shows her makeup artist doing her hair but its the multiple bindis on her face that catch attention. A picture also shows Janhvi seeing her reflection in the mirror after the makeup.

Fans were impressed with Janhvi's driving skills and praised her in the comments section. A fan wrote, "JK in Auto. Pro," along with a fire and heart emoji. Another wrote, "If I could be anywhere in the world right now, I'd be on that e-rickshaw."

While Janhvi didn't reveal the name of the location, a few fans suggested it was Qila Mubarak in Patiala.

Janhvi had recently returned from Punjab after the shooting of the film was disrupted for the third time by the protesting farmers. Shooting of the film was disrupted twice in Patiala and once in Fatehgarh Sahib district in January. Farmers had insisted that Janhvi make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

