Mira Rajput uses mom-in-law Supriya Pathak's popular line as she shares pics from daughter Misha's birthday bash

Mira Rajput has shared a few glimpses from daughter Misha Kapoor's birthday party at home on Saturday. Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira's daughter Misha turned seven this year. Mira also shared a picture with Shahid's step-mom and actor Supriya Pathak along with a line inspired from the latter's popular character of Hansa in comedy show Khichdi. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput kiss in new photo; share cute posts on 8th wedding anniversary: ‘I gave you my heart’

Misha's birthday bash

Mira Rajput hosted an intimate party at home to celebrate Misha's 7th birthday on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira decked up in a traditional ivory suit paired with a statement neckpiece for Misha's birthday celebration. Sharing it, she wrote on her Instagram page, “Customary #ootd photo for the WhatsApp group approval.” Sharing a selfie with Supriya Pathak, who was in a pink suit, Mira wrote, “Hum khana kha ke gaye (we left after having dinner).” Her caption was inspired from one of Supriya's popular lines “Khana kha ke jana” from Khichdi. Mira shared a glimpse of the birthday decor at her Mumbai home as well.

Mira Rajput shared pics from Misha's birthday bash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Supriya is the second wife of Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur. Shahid was born to Pankaj and his first wife Neliima Azeem but the two separated few years after his birth.

Mira's birthday post for Misha

On Saturday, Mira had shared an adorable picture of a smiling Misha to wish her on her birthday. She had written along with it, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine. Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira recenty took Misha to an adventure park in Gurugram. She wrote along with few pictures of the place, “The most adventurous and true adrenaline junkie amongst us all is Misha — thankfully we both have each other. So off we were in Tivoli Gardens, trying all the rollercoasters she made the height requirement for (do tippy toes count?). Funny thing is I made the weirdest faces in the coaster-cam pictures and she was so zen.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. They also have a four-year-old son Zain. Shahid was recently seen in the film Bloody Daddy and the web series Farzi. He will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in a yet-untitled film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON