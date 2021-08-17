Mira Rajput reveals the first thing she does after waking up and it's oh-so-relatable

Mira Rajput shed light on her morning routine with a new Instagram Reel. The mother-of-two, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a video detailing her morning diet and exercise. However, before her routine, Mira -- like many of us -- hits the snooze button several times.

In the caption of the new reel, Mira revealed she delays her alarm at least seven times. She wrote, "3 things I do after I wake up (After I’ve snoozed 7 times of course)."

She then revealed her morning routine includes 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom, posture correction exercises and drinking raisin and saffron water. Mira explained, "1. 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom: it’s like 3 espresso shots but without the jitters. Gets you mentally ready for the day, calm, rejuvenated and a wake up for the brain!"

"2. Posture Correction Exercises: It’s really changed the way I stand and carry myself. Simple stretches and holds to open up the shoulders, neck, traps and chest especially after sleeping all curled up. It also helps with blood flow and puffiness dissipates quickly. You feel great through the whole day!"

"3. Drink raisin+ saffron water: A practise for every woman, and I’ve been doing this for the last 3 years. I soak 5 raisins and a strand of saffron every night in 1/4 cup of water and drink(or eat) it first thing in the morning. It helps with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne and PMS. I’ve felt the difference myself. Drink your warm water or whatever you prefer after," she said, adding, "Now I’ll take that coffee."

Mira often shares her wellness secrets with fans. She shares videos talking about skincare and exercise. She also recently co-hosted a five-day yoga workshop with was attended by many, including her mother and her grandmother.

Also read: BTS: Varun Dhawan grooves to Permission To Dance in new video, makes ARMY's day. Watch

Shahid and Mira married in 2015. The couple has two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Shahid has been busy with his upcoming projects lately. The actor will be se seen in Jersey and is also set to make his digital debut with The Family Man creators Raj and DK.