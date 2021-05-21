Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput's kids Zain and Misha make salad for her, she says: 'I must've done something right'
bollywood

Mira Rajput's kids Zain and Misha make salad for her, she says: 'I must've done something right'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a picture of the salad that her kids prepared for her and quips that she must have done something right to be treated with it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput with their kids Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was in for a treat when their kids, four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain, recently prepared a small bowl of salad for her. Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of it.

Mira posted a picture of a small salad bowl with cucumber and carrot, on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My babies made me a salad and fed me. I must have done something right." She also placed heart emoji in the caption. Small hands of the children holding the bowl can be seen in the image.

A screenshot of Mira's post.

She also talked about her own cooking style in a separate post on Thursday. She shared pictures of cookery books and wrote, "I love to cook. And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading. Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That’s why I turned away from baking couple of years ago."

Earlier this month, Mira She had shared a picture of a cake and a card that Misha and Zain gave her on Mother's Day. She captioned her post, "You two are my whole heart.. a small little piece for Papa. I love you my babies."

The kids had also coloured some parts of the card, and drawn a flower in between the word 'love'. The letter 'Z' in Zain's name was flipped

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta gets embarrassed as Sourabh fanboys over her

Meanwhile, Mira has been amplifying calls for help through her social media handle amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has also teamed up with Give India to help raise money for increasing oxygen supply and accelerating Covid-19 relief work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput mira rajput kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor

Related Stories

tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari hides her face in embarrassment while Sourabh Raaj Jain fanboys over her

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:25 PM IST
bollywood

Ira Khan says her childhood ambitions included solving corruption, feeding dogs: 'I'll grow, earn money and donate it'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP