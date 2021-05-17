Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares pic of a child with oxygen mask: 'Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this'
Mira Rajput shares pic of a child with oxygen mask: 'Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this'

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, who has been doing her bit for those in need amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, is heartbroken to see kids affected by it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Mira Rajput is heartbroken to see children suffering amid the Covid-19 pandemic.(Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is heartbroken and angry to see the effects of the brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a picture of a child with an oxygen mask.

She shared the picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this." She has been amplifying calls for help through her social media handles. Last month, she joined hands with Give India to help raise money that will be used for increasing oxygen supply and accelerating Covid-19 relief work.

A screenshot of Mira's post.

Mira had shared a video on Instagram, informing fans about her new initiative. She also urged them to donate as much money as possible and help tide over tough times. She wrote in her post, "Facing one of the most contagious & rapidly spreading waves of the COVID-19 virus – India, our home, our heart – is suffering. Something that we all take for granted is the ability to breathe, access to oxygen. That fundamental right to oxygen is now a privilege for millions, and growing."

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and several others are contributing to help aid people crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic across India.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani shares new video with son Aaravv: 'Still don’t believe we created this cutie'

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

