Mira Rajput shares rare pic of son Zain as he clocks his 7th birthday: ‘You make every day, a noisy seventh heaven’

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has showered her son, Zain Kapoor, with love and blessings as the little one turned seven. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mira Rajput shared a picture of Zain to extend her birthday wishes. Mira Rajput wished her son Zain on his birthday with an Instagram post.

Mira Rajput wishes son Zain on 7th birthday

In the picture, Zain Kapoor sat in a field as he looked away from the camera, laughing. Dressed in a white T-shirt and denims, he was seen putting on his shoe. A ball rested next to him. Sharing the photo, Mira captioned the post, “Cool beans, blue jeans and everything sweet if you please (spinning star).”

"Happy 7th to our Zain, you make every day, a noisy seventh heaven (red heart emoji). Time to kick up another storm! (Nazar amulet emoji)," she added. Zain's birthday comes just a few days after his elder sister Misha Kapoor's 9th birthday in August.

Recently, Mira wished Misha on Instagram. In the photo, she posed for the camera as she sat on a log outdoors. "Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl! Fly my darling," Mira wrote, tagging Shahid in the post.

About Mira's family with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. They welcomed their firstborn, daughter Misha, in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018. The couple recently went on a trip to London, where Shahid played cricket at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Shahid shared pictures of himself, dressed in a white jersey and sports shoes.

Shahid's films

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews's Deva, a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film, Mumbai Police. He is seen as a police officer who loses his memory while investigating his best friend's murder. Pooja Hegde also featured in the film as the female lead. Deva did not succeed at the box office and had mixed reviews. It earned only ₹59 crore worldwide.

He recently wrapped up his next project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani, among others.