Mira Rajput shares sweetest pic with mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, asks ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, shares a very good bond with his mother Neliima Azeem. On Saturday, she shared a candid click from their get-together.

The picture showed Mira in a salwar suit with a pink dupatta and a bindi on her forehead and Neliima in a green kurta. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mira wrote, "Rasode mein kaun tha (Who was in the kitchen)? You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries."

Mira's fans loved the post and showered them with love. A fan commented, "Love her. Reminds of old childhood days. She was so classy and elegant and natural, like you are too." Another wrote, “Very. Nice. Mother. &. Daughter. Photo.” One more fan said, “Love the bond you have with each member of Shahid's family, so sweet.”

Neelima had once told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, “With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool.”

“Maybe I understand her because she is young, she got kids at a very young age, she's extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding -- I was very understanding with my first husband with his talent and his expertise get that break and I actually said 'haan jao.' She is somebody who doesn't try to get her attention or seek that highlight, she's just not a brat. She's well-brought-up,” she added

Neliima was last seen in the 2020 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She was also seen in the web series The Illegal.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira are overseeing the construction of their new house. It is a sea-facing duplex in a plush building in Mumbai. The actor will now be seen in the sports film Jersey.