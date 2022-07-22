Mira Rajput spotted wearing kurta, oiled hair in Mumbai, fans call her ‘simple Delhi girl’. Watch

Mira Rajput first caught the public's eye as actor Shahid Kapoor's wife in 2015. Since then, Mira has been sharing snippets of her life with her Instagram followers, whether it is her parenting journey with their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, or sharing her personal style and wellness tips. On Friday, Mira was spotted out and about in Mumbai, and social media users reacted to her simple kurta look without ‘designer clothes and make-up’. Read more: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ scene

Mira Rajput wore a beige kurta and dupatta set with a pair of golden Kolhapuri slippers and had oil in her hair, when she was photographed by paparazzi outside a clinic in Juhu, Mumbai. Many praised Mira for her comfortable look by commenting on a video from her latest outing that was shared on a paparazzo account. Some wrote ‘beautiful’ and ‘simple’ in the comments section of the post. “She looks so pretty,” commented a person, while another one wrote, “Very cute and down to earth.” One person wrote, “Simple Delhi girl.” Mira moved from Delhi to Mumbai after marrying Shahid.

Recently Mira and Shahid shared pictures from their family vacation in Europe. The couple was joined by their children, Misha Kapoor and Zain, for their trip to Switzerland and Italy, among other destinations. On July 19, Mira shared their vacation album on Instagram Reels. The video gave a sneak-peek of the beautiful locations, from mountains to beaches, which Shahid and Mira recently visited. In the caption, Mira wrote, “See you in a snap!”

A few days ago, Mira had shared a bunch sun-kissed photos from their holiday in London. She wrote on Instagram, “Cheerio!” along with flower, sun, and rainbow emojis. Posting another image of herself, Mira and written, “Living for the day… worries far away.”

Mira and Shahid married in a low-key celebration in July 2015. The pair was set-up for an arranged marriage by their families. The couple hosted two ceremonies – a Hindu one with pheras and an Anand Karaj – at the bride’s Delhi home followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

