Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared a picture of a pair of shoes and socks strewn about in a room, and asked, "Are all men like this?"

She shared the picture with the message on her Instagram Stories on Friday. The picture showed a pair of shoes discarded on the floor, with a pair of socks strewn about, too. They presumably belong to Shahid.

A screenshot of Mira's post.

Mira often shares pictures of Shahid and their kids, giving a glimpse into their lives. Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Praising her social skills, Shahid had told Vogue India in a 2019 interview, "We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has. But I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!”

Mira is quite popular on Instagram and regularly entertains fans with her lifestyle posts where she talks about her beauty and fitness regimes. She also shares her motherhood journey with her Instagram fans.

Last week, Mira shared a picture of her daughter Misha's letter for her grandmother, Neliima Azeem. The letter read, "Dear Dadi, Missing you Call when you are free. Love Misha".

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahid completed the shooting for his next project, Jersey. It is a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name and is scheduled to release in theatres this November. Shahid will also soon make his digital debut with an Amazon series directed by Raj and DK. He was most recently seen in Kabir Singh, another Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy.