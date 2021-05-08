Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?
bollywood

Mira Rajput wants to know ‘are all men like this?’ Is Shahid Kapoor her target in this pic?

Sharing a picture of a pair of shoes and socks thrown around on a carpet, Mira Rajput asked if all men are 'like this'. Check out her post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Mira Rajput shares picture of shoes strewn around.

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared a picture of a pair of shoes and socks strewn about in a room, and asked, "Are all men like this?"

She shared the picture with the message on her Instagram Stories on Friday. The picture showed a pair of shoes discarded on the floor, with a pair of socks strewn about, too. They presumably belong to Shahid.

A screenshot of Mira's post.

Mira often shares pictures of Shahid and their kids, giving a glimpse into their lives. Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Praising her social skills, Shahid had told Vogue India in a 2019 interview, "We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has. But I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!”

Mira is quite popular on Instagram and regularly entertains fans with her lifestyle posts where she talks about her beauty and fitness regimes. She also shares her motherhood journey with her Instagram fans.

Last week, Mira shared a picture of her daughter Misha's letter for her grandmother, Neliima Azeem. The letter read, "Dear Dadi, Missing you Call when you are free. Love Misha".

Also read: Kirron makes 1st appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam dismisses rumours

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahid completed the shooting for his next project, Jersey. It is a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name and is scheduled to release in theatres this November. Shahid will also soon make his digital debut with an Amazon series directed by Raj and DK. He was most recently seen in Kabir Singh, another Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy.

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared a picture of a pair of shoes and socks strewn about in a room, and asked, "Are all men like this?"

She shared the picture with the message on her Instagram Stories on Friday. The picture showed a pair of shoes discarded on the floor, with a pair of socks strewn about, too. They presumably belong to Shahid.

A screenshot of Mira's post.

Mira often shares pictures of Shahid and their kids, giving a glimpse into their lives. Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Praising her social skills, Shahid had told Vogue India in a 2019 interview, "We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has. But I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!”

Mira is quite popular on Instagram and regularly entertains fans with her lifestyle posts where she talks about her beauty and fitness regimes. She also shares her motherhood journey with her Instagram fans.

Last week, Mira shared a picture of her daughter Misha's letter for her grandmother, Neliima Azeem. The letter read, "Dear Dadi, Missing you Call when you are free. Love Misha".

Also read: Kirron makes 1st appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam dismisses rumours

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahid completed the shooting for his next project, Jersey. It is a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name and is scheduled to release in theatres this November. Shahid will also soon make his digital debut with an Amazon series directed by Raj and DK. He was most recently seen in Kabir Singh, another Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor

Related Stories

tv

Nikki Tamboli shares heartbroken message for her late brother as she looks for him amid clouds: 'Can't see you'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:41 AM IST
bollywood

Kirron Kher makes first appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam Kher dismisses rumours about her health

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:15 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP