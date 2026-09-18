Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film kicks off week 3 with 2.50 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie entered its third week this Friday after a strong first week and a decent second week. The film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others showed improvement on Thursday, despite being on its 14th day. The film has managed to hold its own despite competition since its September 4 release.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Pankaj Tripathi plays one of the film's leads. (PTI)

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie kicked off week 3 by bringing in ₹2.50 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹205.95 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 15 % from 4112 shows. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if it continues to bring in good numbers.

Mirzapur brought in ₹148.45 crore in its first week after collecting ₹25.75 crore on its opening day. It brought in ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. The film opened week 2 with a ₹9.50 crore collection on Friday, showing a dip. However, it showed improvement over the weekend, bringing in ₹13.50 crore on its second Saturday and ₹13.25 crore on its second Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} The film managed to hold its own during its second week, even on weekdays, and showed only minor dips throughout. It collected between ₹3.75 crore and ₹5.50 crore from Monday to Thursday. Mirzapur: The Movie finds itself among the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026, having beaten Bhooth Bangla ( ₹182.36 crore). It still has Hanuman Ansh’s ₹243.38 crore to contend with. Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹1149.30 crore) and Border 2 ( ₹329.43 crore) take the top spots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film managed to hold its own during its second week, even on weekdays, and showed only minor dips throughout. It collected between ₹3.75 crore and ₹5.50 crore from Monday to Thursday. Mirzapur: The Movie finds itself among the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026, having beaten Bhooth Bangla ( ₹182.36 crore). It still has Hanuman Ansh’s ₹243.38 crore to contend with. Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹1149.30 crore) and Border 2 ( ₹329.43 crore) take the top spots. {{/usCountry}}

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About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature-film debut and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It acts as an interquel set during Season 1 of the Prime Video series Mirzapur (2018).

The film ran into controversy after its release over the song Shoorveer. Rapperiya Baalam raised objections on how his song meant for Maharana Pratap could be used for gangsters. The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the use of the song revering Maharana Pratap as the background score for a fight sequence in Mirzapur: The Movie is ‘not in good taste. It asked the CBFC to make a decision within a week on the producer's proposal to bring the necessary changes.