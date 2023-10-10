Mission Raniganj box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film slows down on Monday, earns 1.25 crore

Mission Raniganj box office collection: Akshay Kumar's new film had a decent opening weekend but fell down on its first Monday. The rescue mission drama collected around ₹1.25 crore on Monday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The total collection of the film stands at ₹13.85 crore after four days of its release. Also read: Akshay Kumar issues a clarification after reports of him ‘returning’ as Vimal brand ambassador

Mission Raniganj box office

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Raniganj.

The portal reports Mission Raniganj recorded 9.23 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. It had opened at ₹2.8 crore on Friday and went on to collect ₹4.80 crore on Saturday and ₹5 crore on Sunday. The film had released alongside Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming and has fared better than the multi-starrer sex comedy.

More about Mission Raniganj

On Monday, Akshay also unveiled the song Jeetenge from the film. The motivational victory song has been sung by B Praak and the singer has also featured in the music video. Dr Kumar Vishwas has penned the song and Arko has composed it.

Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra and Kumud Mishra. It is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989. It has been directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar on Mission Raniganj

Akshay had worked wit Tinu on 2016 film Rustom. Recently, Akshay called Mission Raniganj one of his best films. He said during a press conference, as per ANI, "Tinu deserves the National Award. He's been with the screenplay for the last 4-5 years, he has worked so hard. I don't know about what the commerciality of this film going to be but that is for sure I am so proud of the film he has made. And I am happy to say that this is one of the best films which I have done."

