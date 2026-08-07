Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised, undergoes surgery in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday morning visited veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata, where he underwent a surgical procedure, sources at the medical establishment said.

Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery

Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery.

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Chakraborty underwent a procedure on Thursday to remove a metal plate that had been implanted following an incident. The procedure was successful and the actor is in a stable condition, they said.

The CM, in a social media post, wrote, "Distinguished film actor and BJP central committee member Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to health issues. I visited the hospital today to see him. I spoke with him and enquired about his health condition. I pray to the Almighty God for his speedy recovery."

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About Mithun Chakraborty

{{^usCountry}} This was the second time Adhikari visited Chakraborty during hospitalisation. In 2024, the chief minister met the actor after he underwent an orthopaedic surgery on his hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was the second time Adhikari visited Chakraborty during hospitalisation. In 2024, the chief minister met the actor after he underwent an orthopaedic surgery on his hand. {{/usCountry}}

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Chakraborty, a prominent BJP leader in West Bengal, had campaigned extensively for the party during the 2026 Assembly elections, in which the BJP defeated the Trinamool Congress to form the state government.



When it comes to his film career spanning over five decades, Mithun has done 350 films, mostly in Hindi and Bengali languages. Mithun made his acting debut with art house drama Mrigayaa (1976), directed by Mrinal Sen. He even won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film. His major breakthrough role came with Bengali film Nadi Theke Sagare (1978), but he gained mass popularity with the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a major box office success.

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The actor has two high-profile projects in the pipeline - Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

(With inputs from PTI)