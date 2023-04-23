Model invited to Shah Rukh Khan's home reveals all that happened inside, how his family treated her

Spending an evening with Shah Rukh Khan is a dream of many fans but only a few are able to realise it. One such lucky fan, a model named Navpreet Kaur, got an invite to Mannat and it was an evening she will never forget. Navpreet took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos and revisit all that happened inside SRK's home and what it was like to meet his family. (Also read: Shah Rukh recalls buying first home in Mumbai while Gauri was expecting Aryan)

Model Navpreet Kaur got to spend an evening with Shah Rukh Khan and his family at Mannat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a selfie with Shah Rukh, Navpreet wrote, “I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because ‘kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain’. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out in front of him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja (Dadlani, SRK's manager) was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."

Navpreet then mentioned each and every member of the house. “Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she left Mannat to go back home, she was escorted to the door by Shah Rukh himself. When the cab driver pulled up and saw Shah Rukh, he too, snuck in a selfie. “After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen,” she said.

Navpreet's post got 1,600 likes and lots of comments. “Good luck to you. As Iranians, we cannot meet the king. It's the best thing that happens to everyone once and it happened to you, it's great,” wrote one. “Thank you so much for sharing your Amazing and beautiful memory,” commented another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON