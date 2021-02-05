Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 trailer to release on February 8, see new poster
- 2015 film Drishyam, which was the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹50 crore.
Actor Mohanlal on Friday announced that the trailer of his upcoming Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 will be released on February 8. He made the announcement via a new poster.
Drishyam 2 becomes the first mainstream Malayalam film to announce its direct-OTT release in 2021. It will premiere later this month.
The sequel to the highly successful 2015 film, which will begin from where Drishyam left off, promises to raise the stakes with double the thrills.
The sequel marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. Interestingly, the duo recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced. However, Jeetu recently revealed that he put Ram on hold to commence work on Drishyam 2. The film went on the floors last September. It also stars Meena, who was part of the first part, as the leading lady.
Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹50 crore. The sequel will also star Meena, who played Mohanlal’s wife in the first part.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently started shooting for his latest Malayalam film Aaraattu, which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. This project marks the fourth time collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.
