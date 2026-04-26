Mohit Suri says he was never offered Awarapan 2: ‘I’d work with Emraan Hashmi at the drop of a hat’

The enduring love for Awarapan has sparked excitement around its sequel, Awarapan 2, with the makers, Vishesh Films, recently announcing its release date. While Emraan Hashmi will return in the lead role, the film will not be directed by Mohit Suri. In an interview with NDTV, Mohit opened up about why he is not helming the sequel.

Mohit Suri reveals he was never offered Awarapan 2

Mohit Suri opens up on not returning to director's seat for Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.

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Mohit revealed why he did not return to the director’s chair for Awarapan 2 and said, “I was never actually offered it before, that’s all. I think they wanted to work, but it’s not that. I would work with Emraan at the drop of a hat. The problem with him is that I’ve done eight films with him. He knows me so well. I have to give him a role; I can’t just hustle him into doing some part. But I think it will be more beneficial for me than for him.”

Mohit also reacted to The Ba***ds of Bollywood line, “Akkha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (Entire Bollywood one side and Emraan Hashmi on one side),” and said, “That scene was kickass. I think what Raghav was actually doing is what I’ve accomplished all my life. It just happened 20 years later; it’s exactly that only. Emraan is my elder brother. We actually grew up together watching the same films. That’s how I think we got educated in the kind of sensitivity, the kind of films we like, the music we like. And in the end, he was my first hero and my hero for eight films. So I’m the one who can actually say that puri industry ek taraf and Emraan bhai ek taraf.”

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{{^usCountry}} Emraan and Mohit’s collaboration goes back a long way. Mohit made his Bollywood directorial debut with Zeher (2005), which starred Emraan in the lead role. He went on to make several films with him, many of which were box office successes, including Murder 2, Awarapan, and Raaz: The Mystery Continues. About Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emraan and Mohit’s collaboration goes back a long way. Mohit made his Bollywood directorial debut with Zeher (2005), which starred Emraan in the lead role. He went on to make several films with him, many of which were box office successes, including Murder 2, Awarapan, and Raaz: The Mystery Continues. About Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first instalment, directed by Mohit Suri, was released nearly 19 years ago. The sequel is being directed by Nitin Kakkar and also stars Disha Patani in a key role. The film is scheduled to release on August 14. Announcing the film, the production house wrote on Instagram, “Producer Vishesh Bhatt invites you to explore the world of Awarapan 2. Keep yourself free this Independence Day weekend and join us on 14 Aug 2026, Awarapan 2 in cinemas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first instalment, directed by Mohit Suri, was released nearly 19 years ago. The sequel is being directed by Nitin Kakkar and also stars Disha Patani in a key role. The film is scheduled to release on August 14. Announcing the film, the production house wrote on Instagram, “Producer Vishesh Bhatt invites you to explore the world of Awarapan 2. Keep yourself free this Independence Day weekend and join us on 14 Aug 2026, Awarapan 2 in cinemas.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, following the success of Saiyaara, Mohit is set to collaborate again with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for another YRF love story. He said in a statement, “It’s always been love stories for me... overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly... So coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting... coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”

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