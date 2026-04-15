Mumbai, Actors Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda are reuniting with their "Saiyaara" director Mohit Suri for another intense YRF love story, to be produced by Akshaye Widhani. Mohit Suri, Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda return for another YRF love story after 'Saiyaara'

The two actors broke out in a big way with the romantic drama about the love story between a rising musician and a lyricist writer with early-onset Alzheimer's. The film was a runaway success at the box office, earning over ₹338 crore in India and over ₹500 crore globally.

In a release, the production house said the untitled movie will be a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.

The film was also the biggest hit in the career of Suri, who is known for intense musical dramas such as "Awarapan", "Malang", "Murder 2", "Ek Villain" and Aashiqui 2",

"It's always been love stories for me... overwhelming - when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely and that's why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller.

"The film explores this unabashedly... So coming back with the same team from 'Saiyaara' feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting... Coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer... excited, anxious about this story and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films," he said in a statement.

Widhani, ceo of Yash Raj Films said their collaboration with Suri is built on a shared creative pulse.

"With Mohit, it's never just about making a film - it's about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. 'Saiyaara' was one such moment that we will cherish forever.

"As we come together again, we're searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan & Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance."

The film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.

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