Chand Mera Dil, Ek Din to Main Vaapas Aaunga, Awarapan 2: Bollywood bets on romance, again in 2026

With the success of Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Tere Ishk Mein, the audience gave the Hindi film industry an insight into their desire to see more of romance on screen, and the makers listened as Bollywood’s upcoming lineup boasts a range of romantic dramas making their way to the big screen Bollywood romance films in 2026 Ek Din

A big name down South, Sai Pallavi is set to make her big Bollywood debut this year. Before she appear as Sita in the magnum opus Ramayana, she will be seen in the romantic drama Ek Din, opposite Junaid Khan. The film has been extensively shot in Japan, and tells the story of how a day in the life of this duo changes everything. It releases theatrically on May 1. Chand Mera Dil

After showing his action skills in Kill (2024), Lakshya will show his softer, romantic side opposite Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil. Glimpses from the upcoming romance were unveiled yesterday and the film promises the quintessential love story Bollywood is known for. The film will arrive in theatres on May 22. Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali is back with an epic romantic tale spanning generations with Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. The film tells a love story set in the time of partition, and features music by AR Rahman. It arrives in theatres on June 12. Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi was the face of romantic dramas in the 2000s and the actor is now coming back to it with the sequel of his cult 2007 film Awarapan. The sequel reportedly stars Disha Patani opposite Emraan and has already gone on floors. As per the latest buzz, it is eyeing an Independence Day release this year. Kartik-Sreeleela's film