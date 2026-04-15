Chand Mera Dil to Main Vaapas Aaunga: From playlist to posters, 2026 movie titles which remind us of song lyrics

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (22nd May)

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film Tera Yaar Hoon Main was initially announced in 2024. In February this year, the director announced that the romantic drama starring newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Aakankshaa Sharma is set to release in theatres on May 22, clashing with Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil. Much before Milap announced his film, we heard the words “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), where Kartik Aaryan dedicated the song of the same name to his onscreen BFF Sunny Singh