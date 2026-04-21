Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shoots with director Punit Malhotra amid 2nd pregnancy, fans say: 'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to embrace parenthood once again. After welcoming their daughter Dua in 2024, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child, sending fans into a frenzy online.

Deepika Padukone continues work during pregnancy, shoots with Punit Malhotra.(Instagram/@punitdmalhotra)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid the excitement, Deepika continues to stay committed to her work. Director Punit Malhotra recently shared a picture with the actor on Instagram from a shoot, offering the first glimpse of her since the pregnancy announcement. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s old clips on having ‘lots of kids’ melt hearts; fans hope its twins this time )

Deepika continues work, shoots with Punit Malhotra

In the photo, Deepika is seen glowing in a white outfit, keeping things simple yet elegant, while Punit opted for a casual look. The actor chose not to reveal her baby bump, leaving fans curious about the nature of the project. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Punit praised Deepika for her warmth and professionalism, calling the shoot a “10/10” experience and expressing gratitude for working with her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “She’s truly wonderful!!!” Another commented, “Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing.” One of the comments also read, “Dhurandhar’s real life Yalina,” while another added, “Queen lady superstar,” with several others dropping fire and heart emojis. Deepika's pregnancy announcement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “She’s truly wonderful!!!” Another commented, “Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing.” One of the comments also read, “Dhurandhar’s real life Yalina,” while another added, “Queen lady superstar,” with several others dropping fire and heart emojis. Deepika's pregnancy announcement {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pregnancy announcement itself had already taken social media by storm. The couple shared a heartwarming post featuring their daughter Dua, sparking excitement among fans and celebrities alike. Several industry names extended their congratulations in the comments.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

Work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun, which is being directed by Atlee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON