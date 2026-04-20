Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s old clips on having ‘lots of kids’ melt hearts; fans hope its twins this time

One of the videos shows Ranveer and Deepika talking about having children and a peaceful life. When Ranveer made his TV debut with The Big Picture in 2021, at the launch event of the show, the actor revealed his “big picture” and said, “Ek chota sa pyaara sa ghar ho, jismein meri wife aur mere bacche, puri family khel rahi khood rahi hai aur sab khush hain, swasth hain (A small, lovely home where my wife and children are together, the whole family laughing and playing, and everyone is happy and healthy).”

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood again. The couple announced Deepika’s second pregnancy on April 19, leaving fans excited. As soon as they made the announcement, fans dug out old videos of them talking about their dream life, which included having lots of children.

Another video that has surfaced on the internet shows Deepika talking about having lots of children and grandchildren, and hoping for a peaceful life. In 2017, even before marrying Ranveer, Deepika spoke to France 24 at the Cannes Film Festival about the kind of life she imagined for herself at 70. She said, “Hopefully have a little home with a sea view, lots of children and grandchildren. Just a good, happy and peaceful life.” In another video shared by a fan club, the actor revealed the one thing she wished to do before she died, saying, “One thing I have got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That’s what I want to do.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the videos. One commented, “They literally manifested it.” Another wrote, “Manifesting a relationship like this.” A fan said, “Lots of children and grandchildren, oh I love them,” while another added, “No nazar please.” Another wrote, "Hope it's Twins this time'

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage The couple got married in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Italy. Their wedding included both Sindhi and traditional Konkani rituals. Ranveer and Deepika hosted multiple receptions, including ones in Mumbai and Bengaluru for their industry friends.

Deepika and Ranveer embraced parenthood for the first time in 2024 when they welcomed their daughter, Dua. The couple revealed that they named her Dua because she is the answer to their prayers. Deepika later shared pictures of Dua on her first birthday, leaving fans in awe.

On April 19, the couple took to Instagram and shared a picture of their daughter Dua, who is now set to become an elder sister, holding a pregnancy test with two pink lines, confirming the second pregnancy. Several stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kiara Advani, congratulated the couple and showered them with love.