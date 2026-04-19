When Deepika Padukone said motherhood was the ‘best role’ of her life: ‘It makes you…’

She shared that while she considered herself a patient person even before welcoming Dua, motherhood has significantly increased her tolerance and emotional depth. “It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I’ve never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool, motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way,” she had said.

Deepika has previously spoken about motherhood and how it has transformed her perspective on life. In an October 2025 interview with CNBC-TV18, she reflected on how becoming a parent has reshaped her personality and priorities.

On Sunday, the couple took to Instagram to make the announcement, posting an adorable family moment featuring their daughter Dua, who is seen holding a pregnancy test kit that shows a positive result. (Also read: Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy with cutest reveal, actor expecting second child with Ranveer Singh )

Deepika Padukone has once again stepped into a beautiful new chapter of life, embracing motherhood for the second time. The actor and her husband, Ranveer Singh , recently shared the joyful news with their fans, announcing that they are expecting their second child.

Deepika also expressed that becoming a mother had always been a lifelong dream. “I’ve always wanted to be a mother, and now I’m playing my best role,” she added, highlighting how deeply fulfilling this phase of life has been for her.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first child Dua Deepika and Ranveer stepped into parenthood in September 2024 with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh. For several months, they continued to keep their daughter away from media attention, carefully maintaining a low profile around her. It was only on Diwali 2025 that they finally introduced Dua to the world, sharing heartwarming family photographs on social media and giving fans their first glimpse of their little one.

Along with the reveal, the couple also shared the meaning behind her name. They explained that they chose “Dua,” an Arabic word meaning “prayer,” reflecting gratitude and a deeply emotional significance attached to her arrival in their lives.

For Ranveer, the year is shaping up to be one of the most successful both personally and professionally, especially with Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerging as a blockbuster hit. Meanwhile, Deepika also has two big films lined up. She will first appear in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, followed by in Raaka opposite Allu Arjun.