Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan cradles her baby bump as she arrives for Netflix party in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Gauahar Khan attended a Netflix party in Mumbai on Saturday and she looked gorgeous as she rocked a floral dress with her baby bump. Gauahar had announced her pregnancy in December last year. (Also read: Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan enjoys date nights with husband Zaid Darbar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account posted a video from the party and Gauhar's fans flooded the comment section. One of them wrote, "She’s just awesome." Another one commented, “Beautiful dress love the floral prints.”

Gauahar and Zaid Darbar had announced their pregnancy last year with an Instagram reel video. They also wrote, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several celebrities from the film and TV industries attended the party held in Mumbai. Aamir Khan and Karan Johar posed together for the pics as they arrived for the party on Saturday. Rajkummar Rao was also spotted with his wife Patralekhaa. Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar, Keerthy Suresh and Ishaan Khatter were also in attendance.

Gauahar also posted pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. She posed with her friends from the industry in the pictures. She will soon host the Netflix dating show IRL- In Real Love alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Announcing the show, Gauahar had written on social media last year, “IRL : In Real Love. Super excited for this news that just dropped on @netflix_in today . Our show is gonna be out soooon . Made with a whole lot of love and a lot more wit by two of our fave individuals @instaraghu #rajivlakshman @monozygoticsolutions. And of course there’s US.. we had an absolute blast being the hosts of this amazing show ! Finally worked together and it was pure joy ! Can’t wait for u guys to catch it on @netflix_in soonest . See you there.” The show is produced by Raghu Ram’s Monozygotic. Raghu Ram was also seen in Gauahar's pictures from the recent Netflix party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having worked in films such as Ishaqzaade and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Gauahar most recently appeared in the web series Tandav, Bestseller and Shiksha Mandal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON