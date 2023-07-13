Monica Bedi recalls losing Karan Arjun offer opposite Salman Khan after she tore Rakesh Roshan's card

Monica Bedi has revealed that she would have been part of Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun but she missed the opportunity to star in the film because of her own mistake. In a new interview, Monica detailed what had actually happened. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan mocks 'busy' fan who asked him how long is Jawan's runtime: 'Bahut busy lagte ho')

About Karan Arjun

Monica Bedi said that when Rakesh Roshan offered her a visiting card to meet him she did not know that he was also a filmmaker.

Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father, but are killed by him and are reincarnated to complete the revenge. It was a smash hit at the box office.

Monica on meeting Rakesh Roshan

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, which was uploaded on his YouTube channel, Monica detailed how she missed the chance to work in the film because of her. She said in Hindi, "At Subhash Ghai’s Holi party, Rakesh Roshan walked up to me. I knew he is an actor, I had watched his films. But I didn’t know he is also a director-producer. So, he came to me and did some small talk. He gave me his card and told me, ‘Come and see me tomorrow.'"

Monica then revealed that she was not aware that Rakesh Roshan was also a filmmaker when he was offering her a card to visit him. She further added, "I was like why is he calling me over, he is an actor. I simply tore the card and dumped it. A few months later, my manager asked me ‘Why didn't you meet Rakesh Roshan? He was planning to cast you opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun' I was like how would I know.” The part finally went to Mamta Kulkarni.

In the same interview Monica also opened up about being discovered by Manoj Kumar through one of her dance classes. Although she was signed on to make her debut under his direction, the film somehow never took off and she had to released from the contract. Monica also shared that earlier she used to not receive any script narration and the filmmakers would just say that she would be the heroine and get to do a number of songs in the film.

