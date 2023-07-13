Shah Rukh Khan mocks 'busy' fan who asked him how long is Jawan's runtime: 'Bahut busy lagte ho'

Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on Twitter kept fans busy on Thursday. The actor gave witty responses to all kinds of questions about Jawan during his interaction with fans. One Twitter user asked Shah Rukh about his upcoming film's runtime, when the actor had a funny response. Shah Rukh had shared the prevue of his film Jawan earlier this week. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan takes down troll who asked him if he buys tickets to his own films Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan's new poster.

One fan also asked Shah Rukh what would be his reaction if he woke up one morning 'and realised he had magically turned into a pigeon'. The actor said he wanted to 'wake up with better thoughts'.

Shah Rukh on Jawan's runtime

A person tweeted to Shah Rukh, "Kitne ghante ki film banaayi hai (How long is your film)?" To which, the actor said, "Aapke paas kitna time hai? Utni hi dekh lena bhai. Bahut busy lagte ho (How much time do you have? Just watch that much as you seem too busy)."

A Twitter user responded to the interaction, and wrote about Shah Rukh, "His sense of humour is just amazing." A person also wrote, "Savage (fire emojis)." Another one tweeted, “In Mexico, we're very excited about Jawan and can't wait to watch it...”

Shah Rukh Khan answered a question about Jawan's running time.

Shah Rukh wants to be a peacock, not pigeon

Another fan asked Shah Rukh, "What would be your reaction if you woke up one morning and realised you had magically turned into a pigeon?" He responded with, "Kabootar (pigeon)!! Nothing personally against them… but please suggest waking up in the morning with better thoughts my friend!! Maybe a peacock or an eagle…. maybe."

A fan tweeted in response, "Shah Rukh sir has both the qualities in him. Peacock-like sweet and humble and (has) eagle-like attitude and (is) hardworking." One more said, “Best thing everyone would like to see, the original Shah Rukh Khan every morning.”

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter on Thursday.

SRK's Twitter session

Starting the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding Jawan Prevue. Obviously won't give away too much, but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah?"

The actor ended the session with a new poster of Jawan. He tweeted, “Now have to go back to work. Jawan getting release ready. Thank you for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See you all in the cinemas.”

Shah Rukh Khan also shared Jawan's new poster on Thursday.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan (2023), alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action film Jawan, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover, among others. It is backed by Gauri Khan.

In May this year, the makers of Jawan announced the film's new release date: September 7, 2023. Jawan was earlier slated to be released on June 2 this year. The action film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

