Shah Rukh Khan takes down troll who asked him if he buys tickets to his own films

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humour and wit not just on screen but in real life as well. The actor once again had a way with words as he came across a troll during a fan interaction on Twitter on Thursday. He had an epic reply for a hater who asked him if he himself buys his film's tickets. Also read: Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing wife Nayanthara in Jawan Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AMA session on Twitter days after Jawan Prevue.

A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh, “Tum kya apni movie ke ticket khud hi khareed lete ho. @iamsrk. #Jawan (do you yourself buy tickets of your own films)?” The actor replied in the same tone, “tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho? (do you yourself pay salary for your work)?”

Shah Rukh Khan's response to a troll.

Shah Rukh Khan shares new Jawan poster

He conducted the ask me anything session days after the release of the Jawan Prevue. At the end of the session, he also shared a new Jawan poster which shows him in a bald avatar while wielding a gun.

New Jawan poster.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals the man behind the mummy look in Jawan

A fan shared a still the Jawan Prevue which showed a man, probably Shah Rukh Khan, wrapped in bandages from head to toe. “Sir ye aap hi ho na (sir this is you for sure),” asked the fan. The actor replied in humour, “Ya toh main hoon ya phir meri mummy hongi??!! Ha ha #Jawan (either this is me or my mummy).”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a still from Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan even answered strange questions

Shah Rukh was his usual witty self while answering to his fans on Thursday. When a fan asked him, “#AskSRK agar apke pass time machine aye to kaha jaonge sbse pehle (where will you go first if you get a time machine)??? He replied, ”Bhai machine ka pata nahi ab toh shooting pe aa gaya. #Jawan (I don't know about the machine but I have come to the shoot today)."

Another fan asked Shah Rukh, “Guru ji Baarish Me Jawan Hote ho ya Naujawan (sir you become a Jawan or a youth in rain).” The actor replied in sarcasm, “Aapke sawaal se lag raha hai aap baarish mein Vidhwaan hote ho. #Jawan (your question indicates you become an intellectual in rain).”

The Jawan Prevue has been received well by the audience. It showed glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani as well. It will release in theatres on September 7.

