Ahead of her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata release, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut says nurses lack respect and recognition despite their crucial role in healthcare. The film, inspired by the true story of Mumbai's Cama Hospital staff during the 26/11 terror attacks, puts nurses, ward boys, and hospital workers at the heart of its story.

Nurses are underpaid, overworked and overlooked

Kangana Ranaut during the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. (ANI Photo)(Girish Srivastav)

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Speaking to ANI, Kangana said she hopes the film encourages audiences to rethink how they view the nursing profession. "Badlaav hona chahiye logon ke joh bhaav hai unke liye usme badlaav hona chahiye (There should be a change in people's emotions towards them, that change should happen)... I think it is the most sexualised profession. They are underpaid, they are overworked, and they are most sexualised."

According to the actor, nurses are often denied the dignity and respect they deserve. Kangana added that nurses perform many essential duties that go unnoticed. She said that people do not give them the respect they deserve. According to her, nurses do a lot of important work, from cleaning patients to ensuring the hospital functions smoothly. She further added that if people's perspective changes because of this film, even for a few minutes, it will be meaningful.

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{{^usCountry}} In the same interview, she said that she feels the dress code of British nurses is still in use. She noted that nurses, unlike doctors, cannot wear whatever they want even though they are given a code. “I feel that the dress code of British nurses is still in use. Our nurses, like doctors, can wear whatever they want to wear; they get a code. But our nurses, whether the weather is hot or cold, in a way, have a foreign look. This is my personal opinion. But in this film, we have worked with integrity and dignity. The shape and size doesn't matter, your uniform is your duty,” she added. Why the film is called Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the same interview, she said that she feels the dress code of British nurses is still in use. She noted that nurses, unlike doctors, cannot wear whatever they want even though they are given a code. “I feel that the dress code of British nurses is still in use. Our nurses, like doctors, can wear whatever they want to wear; they get a code. But our nurses, whether the weather is hot or cold, in a way, have a foreign look. This is my personal opinion. But in this film, we have worked with integrity and dignity. The shape and size doesn't matter, your uniform is your duty,” she added. Why the film is called Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the film's trailer launch, Kangana explained the title's origin, saying it was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025. "The name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as Divyangjan. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to Kalyani. The workers who make things with their hands were named Vishwakarma. In the same manner, he named the labourers as Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the film's trailer launch, Kangana explained the title's origin, saying it was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025. "The name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as Divyangjan. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to Kalyani. The workers who make things with their hands were named Vishwakarma. In the same manner, he named the labourers as Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said. About the film {{/usCountry}}

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata highlights the nurses, ward boys, and hospital staff who became unsung heroes during the 26/11 attacks. Kangana Ranaut plays a staff nurse, portraying a healthcare worker whose contributions often go unnoticed.

The film also features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, it will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film is releasing in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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