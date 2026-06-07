...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Most sexualised profession: Kangana Ranaut on nurses' lack of respect, says British-era uniform gives them foreign look

Led by Kangana Ranaut, the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by the true story of Mumbai's Cama Hospital staff during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Jun 07, 2026 07:19 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
Advertisement

Ahead of her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata release, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut says nurses lack respect and recognition despite their crucial role in healthcare. The film, inspired by the true story of Mumbai's Cama Hospital staff during the 26/11 terror attacks, puts nurses, ward boys, and hospital workers at the heart of its story.

Nurses are underpaid, overworked and overlooked

Kangana Ranaut during the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. (ANI Photo)(Girish Srivastav)

Speaking to ANI, Kangana said she hopes the film encourages audiences to rethink how they view the nursing profession. "Badlaav hona chahiye logon ke joh bhaav hai unke liye usme badlaav hona chahiye (There should be a change in people's emotions towards them, that change should happen)... I think it is the most sexualised profession. They are underpaid, they are overworked, and they are most sexualised."

According to the actor, nurses are often denied the dignity and respect they deserve. Kangana added that nurses perform many essential duties that go unnoticed. She said that people do not give them the respect they deserve. According to her, nurses do a lot of important work, from cleaning patients to ensuring the hospital functions smoothly. She further added that if people's perspective changes because of this film, even for a few minutes, it will be meaningful.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata highlights the nurses, ward boys, and hospital staff who became unsung heroes during the 26/11 attacks. Kangana Ranaut plays a staff nurse, portraying a healthcare worker whose contributions often go unnoticed.

The film also features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, it will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film is releasing in theatres on June 12, 2026.

 
kangana ranaut
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Most sexualised profession: Kangana Ranaut on nurses' lack of respect, says British-era uniform gives them foreign look
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.