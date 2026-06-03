Kangana Ranaut reveals John Abraham gave Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata title for free: 'People don't give up'

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer, and during a recent trailer launch event, Kangana shared an interesting anecdote related to the project. Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata title.

'Title was already registered with John' The actor revealed that the title Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was originally registered by John Abraham, who later gave it to the makers free of cost without any hesitation.

Kangana explained that the film was initially titled Nurses of Cama. However, as the script developed, the makers felt that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was a more fitting title. When they decided on the name, they discovered that it had already been registered by John Abraham. Despite this, the actor generously handed over the title without charging anything for it.

Sharing the same, Kangana said, "The film was previously called Nurses of Cama. We wanted to change it to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. When we thought about this title, we realised it was already registered. But when we requested John Abraham, who had the title, he gave it to us within a day. Usually, people don't give up titles, but he did, without even charging us for it. So, I am very grateful to him."

During the conversation, Kangana also shared that the film's title was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of India's working class as the "makers of the country's destiny."