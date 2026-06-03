Kangana Ranaut says distance from Bollywood was ‘crucial’ to play nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: ‘We live in bubble’

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is all set to essay the role of a nurse at Cama Hospital in her upcoming movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. During the trailer launch event on Tuesday, Kangana revealed how it was important for her to maintain distance from Bollywood to ace this role. She further spoke about the importance of staying connected to real life and said her experience as a politician allowed her to interact with ordinary people and better understand the character she was portraying. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Kangana Ranaut says she maintained distance from film industry for her role in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Talking about the preparations for playing the role of a nurse in the movie, Kangana said, "We live in a bubble and are so far away from reality. That’s why when I entered the life of this character, I realised how crucial it was for me to maintain some distance from the film industry. As a politician, I got the chance to mingle with a lot of common people in the last couple of years. I may consider myself a great actor, but I’d be so incompetent in this role if I’m not in touch with reality

She added, "You can live in your bubble, gulp down a protein shake, and hit the gym every morning, but you can’t figure out how an actual life is lived. I come from a middle-class background, but still it’s been a long time since I’ve been in the film industry, since I debuted as a teenager. I wanted to do a kadi tapasya by playing this part."

She described the nurse's daily routine of waking up at 4 am every day, filling water for her family and taking a local train to work. She added that the nurses, despite facing constant reprimands throughout the day and carrying out difficult tasks such as cleaning patients' excreta, return home with a smile on their faces. Kangana said witnessing such resilience made her feel very small in comparison.