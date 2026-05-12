Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other on Instagram, spark separation rumours

Four years after their wedding, rumours of trouble in actor Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s marriage have surfaced online. The speculation began after fans noticed that the couple had seemed to unfollow each other on Instagram, sparking concerns about a possible separation.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other on Instagram

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other on Instagram.

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Mouni and Suraj have been in the public eye since their wedding in January 2022. The couple often shared pictures together on social media, openly expressing their love for each other. However, their recent Instagram activity has sparked concern among fans, leaving many wondering what may have happened between the two. Despite reportedly unfollowing each other, Mouni still has her wedding pictures and several posts featuring Suraj on her profile. Similarly, Suraj also continues to have pictures with Mouni on his Instagram account.

Mouni doesn't follow husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram.

Suraj Nambiar unfollows wife Mouni Roy.

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{{^usCountry}} Curious fans soon flooded Suraj’s comment section with questions about their relationship status. One social media user wrote, “Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?” Another commented, “They looked so in love, what happened?” Mouni and Suraj are yet to react to the rumours surrounding their marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curious fans soon flooded Suraj’s comment section with questions about their relationship status. One social media user wrote, “Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?” Another commented, “They looked so in love, what happened?” Mouni and Suraj are yet to react to the rumours surrounding their marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai and belongs to a Jain family from Bengaluru. Mouni, on the other hand, is an actor and entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and included both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The ceremony began with Malayali rituals and was followed by a Bengali wedding later in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai and belongs to a Jain family from Bengaluru. Mouni, on the other hand, is an actor and entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and included both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The ceremony began with Malayali rituals and was followed by a Bengali wedding later in the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing pictures from the wedding at the time, Mouni had written, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we’re married! Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj and Mouni.” Suraj had also shared the same pictures and captioned them, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

About Mouni Roy’s upcoming work

Mouni is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Rajesh Kumar and Jimmy Shergill. The romantic comedy marks David and Varun’s fifth collaboration together and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. The film was earlier postponed to May 22; however, it later shifted back to its original release date after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups was postponed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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