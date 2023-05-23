Mouni Roy goes noir for second Cannes outfit, Disha Patani calls her 'so beautiful'. See pics

After making her Cannes debut in a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown, Mouni Roy went for a classic look for her second outfit. The actor wore a black Tarik Ediz gown as she stepped out to be photographed by the press. Several celebrities commented on Mouni's pictures and video from Cannes. Her friend Disha Patani called her 'so beautiful'. (Also read: Mouni Roy makes her Cannes debut in yellow gown and sunglasses, fans call her 'Sunshine')

Mouni Roy is at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

Mouni added several pictures and a video from her outfit change on Monday. She captioned her first post on the black gown, "NOIR" and added a black heart emoji. She posed on the steps of a hotel for a few photos in a black strapless mermaid gown by Tarik Ediz and in others was photographed in front of a black car as she donned black sunglasses.

Actor Disha Patani dropped several heart eyes emojis and said, "So beautiful." Aashka Goradia added fire emojis on her post and wrote, "stunning." Sonal Chauhan also added a similar comment. One fan commented, "Mouni Roy Supremacy." Another fan shared, "Treat to my eyes watching you at Cannes mon mon." Yet another wrote, "Looks dazzling in this black mermaid gown."

The actor also posted a video of her stepping out for the press interaction. She wrote, "Films, art, culture, wine, cheese, and lots of good food? Hello Cannes (black heart emoji) @lenskart #lenskartatcannes."

Ahead of her departure for Cannes, Mouni had stated, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."

Earlier this year, Mouni was part of The Entertainers Tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben across the US. She and Disha became good friends on the concert tour and often posted videos and photographs together.

She was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as the antagonist Junoon alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Her next film is The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

