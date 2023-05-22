Mouni Roy makes her Cannes debut in yellow gown and sunglasses, fans call her 'Sunshine'

This year, several Indian actors are making their Cannes debut. Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar were also seen making their debuts on the red carpet last week. This week, Mouni Roy joins the list. The actor arrived in Cannes on Monday and showed off her first look on the French Riviera, a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown with sunglasses. Fans called her stunning and hailed the yellow gown as 'sunshine'. (Also read: Internet says Diana Penty's Cannes look is better than Aishwarya Rai and Sara Ali Khan's: 'Best of the lot so far') Mouni Roy is making her Cannes debut this year.

On Instagram, Mouni posted pictures from her Cannes photoshoot and wrote, "Bonjour Cannes." The actor posed on a terrace in her yellow one-shoulder gown by Atelier Zuhra. In a few photos, she also wore sunglasses.

Actor Disha Patani dropped several heart eyes emojis and said, "Omg soo beautiful." While Subhashree Ganguly wrote, "Gorgeous." One fan posted several yellow heart emojis and said, "Sunshine at Cannes." Another fan stated, "Stunning as ever." Others wrote that they were proud to see her at Cannes.

Before she left for the film festival, Mouni had said in a statement, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."

Mouni made her acting debut with the television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, produced by Ekta Kapoor, in 2006. The actor has also appeared in the films Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China and London Confidential. She was last seen in the fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as the villain Junoon, Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor, who is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar, is a judge on the television reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5. She will next be seen in the film The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will end on May 27.

