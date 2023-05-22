Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mouni Roy makes her Cannes debut in yellow gown and sunglasses, fans call her 'Sunshine'

Mouni Roy makes her Cannes debut in yellow gown and sunglasses, fans call her 'Sunshine'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 22, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Mouni Roy's first look at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday was in a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown and sunglasses.

This year, several Indian actors are making their Cannes debut. Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar were also seen making their debuts on the red carpet last week. This week, Mouni Roy joins the list. The actor arrived in Cannes on Monday and showed off her first look on the French Riviera, a yellow Atelier Zuhra gown with sunglasses. Fans called her stunning and hailed the yellow gown as 'sunshine'. (Also read: Internet says Diana Penty's Cannes look is better than Aishwarya Rai and Sara Ali Khan's: 'Best of the lot so far')

Mouni Roy is making her Cannes debut this year.
Mouni Roy is making her Cannes debut this year.

On Instagram, Mouni posted pictures from her Cannes photoshoot and wrote, "Bonjour Cannes." The actor posed on a terrace in her yellow one-shoulder gown by Atelier Zuhra. In a few photos, she also wore sunglasses.

Actor Disha Patani dropped several heart eyes emojis and said, "Omg soo beautiful." While Subhashree Ganguly wrote, "Gorgeous." One fan posted several yellow heart emojis and said, "Sunshine at Cannes." Another fan stated, "Stunning as ever." Others wrote that they were proud to see her at Cannes.

Before she left for the film festival, Mouni had said in a statement, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."

Mouni made her acting debut with the television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, produced by Ekta Kapoor, in 2006. The actor has also appeared in the films Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China and London Confidential. She was last seen in the fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as the villain Junoon, Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor, who is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar, is a judge on the television reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5. She will next be seen in the film The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will end on May 27.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mouni roy cannes film festival
mouni roy cannes film festival
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out