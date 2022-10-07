Mouni Roy reacts to fans saying her role is more important than Alia Bhatt’s Isha in Brahmastra: ‘I don’t think…’

Mouni Roy spoke about the love and appreciation she’s been receiving for her film Brahmastra. The actor was seen as Junoon, the antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer. In a new interview, Mouni was asked about some fan comments on social media that said her role in the Ayan Mukerji film was ‘more important' than Alia Bhatt’s role in the fantasy drama. (Also read: Mouni Roy says she 'can't imagine' overshadowing Alia-Ranbir in Brahmastra)

Brahmastra released on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, and features Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo. Mouni said her character in the film, Junoon, had a quiet confidence and power, and the audience received it in a way that even she did not anticipate. She also spoke about fans praising her work, with some even saying that she played a bigger role in the film, than Alia.

“I don’t think anything is more important or less important, I just think that because of Junoon having a certain, quiet confidence and power, the audience reacted to her in a way that even I did not anticipate or expect… My role was only mine, I had to play the role of the antagonist in the film. That was my responsibility. I had to focus on my character and that’s what I did. It feels very nice to hear the audiences' response... I think my hard work over the years has paid off. It feels great. But I feel I am being honest when I say that Brahmastra is everyone’s film. The world Ayan has created, it is a story about heroes and VFX. In this ensemble cast, every character is very important, and made has this film what it is today. You cannot negate anybody’s contribution to the film,” Mouni told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

The actor further spoke about her family and friends’ reaction to Junoon, and how it made her ‘very scared’. Mouni said, “My family and friends’ reactions are the most important for me. I was really scared about their reaction. By the end of the movie, they were all overwhelmed and some even had tears in their eyes.”

Brahmastra Part One – Shiva has reportedly grossed ₹425 crore worldwide in just under four weeks. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, behind only Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON