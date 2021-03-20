Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video, she calls him 'babubabu'
bollywood

Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video, she calls him 'babubabu'

Actor Mouni Roy doesn't talk about her personal life, but her recent social media PDA with rumoured fiancé Suraj Nambiar has set the rumour mills churning.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Mouni Roy has shared new dance videos.(Instagram/imouniroy)

Actor Mouni Roy is guarded about her personal life, but her recent social media exchange with Suraj Nambiar has sent fans into speculation mode. It was reported recently that the two got engaged.

Mouni on Friday shared a series of dance videos on Instagram, which she captioned, "The struggle was real." The videos showed Mouni rehearsing the moves for her new music video, Patli Kamariya.

Mouni Roy hasn't confirmed her relationship.

"Rawr," wrote Suraj in the comments section, to which Mouni replied, "Babu babu, says Nala." This could be a reference to The Lion King.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jacqueline tries water beauty therapy, here's her cat's reaction to seeing ice

Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set

Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase

The reason why Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones will crack you up

Reacting to rumours that she was dating Suraj, a Dubai-based banker, after a friend shared their picture and later deleted it, Mouni told Hindustan Times in 2019, "I’m completely and absolutely single. I don’t know where all these stories come from. I should be allowed to have friends who are boys like everyone else have. I do spend time with them but that doesn’t mean I dating them, right?”

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, she had said, “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100% to it.”

Also read: Is Mouni Roy dating a Dubai-based banker? She says ‘these rumours are keeping prospective men away from me’

Mouni transitioned from the television industry into films with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She also appeared in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter and then in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy film Brahmastra, which has been long-delayed and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mouni roy mouni roy pics suraj nambiar

Related Stories

bollywood

Mouni Roy raises temperatures on National Stock Exchange Twitter handle due to 'human error'

UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:59 AM IST
tv

Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy shine the brightest, see pics

UPDATED ON NOV 13, 2020 09:31 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP