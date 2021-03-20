Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video, she calls him 'babubabu'

Actor Mouni Roy is guarded about her personal life, but her recent social media exchange with Suraj Nambiar has sent fans into speculation mode. It was reported recently that the two got engaged.

Mouni on Friday shared a series of dance videos on Instagram, which she captioned, "The struggle was real." The videos showed Mouni rehearsing the moves for her new music video, Patli Kamariya.

Mouni Roy hasn't confirmed her relationship.

"Rawr," wrote Suraj in the comments section, to which Mouni replied, "Babu babu, says Nala." This could be a reference to The Lion King.

Reacting to rumours that she was dating Suraj, a Dubai-based banker, after a friend shared their picture and later deleted it, Mouni told Hindustan Times in 2019, "I’m completely and absolutely single. I don’t know where all these stories come from. I should be allowed to have friends who are boys like everyone else have. I do spend time with them but that doesn’t mean I dating them, right?”

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, she had said, “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100% to it.”

Mouni transitioned from the television industry into films with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She also appeared in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter and then in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy film Brahmastra, which has been long-delayed and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.