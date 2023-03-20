Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office day 3 collection: Rani Mukerji film shows little growth, earns 6.4 cr

Rani Mukerji's emotional film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway showed some growth on Sunday with collections of around ₹2.89 crore. The film that had opened in theatres at ₹1.27 crore now stands at a total 3-day collection of ₹6.42 crore. Rani plays the role of an immigrant mother who takes on the Norway government in a long legal battle to get back the custody of her kids put in foster care. Also read: Sagarika Chakraborty, on whom Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based, condemns Norwegian ambassador's claims

Rani Mukerji in a still from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film received positive reviews from the critics. It is inspired from the real life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose kids were one and three when they were put in foster care by the Norway authorities. The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta.

Sharing the Sunday collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Momentum on Day 2 and 3 is a positive indicator… National chains dominate… All eyes on weekdays… Friday ₹1.27 cr, Saturday ₹2.26 cr, Sunday ₹2.89 cr. Total: ₹6.42 crore. India biz (business)."

Post the film's release, Rani Mukerji visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Many of her industry friends have hailed her for her heartbreaking performance. Praising the film, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

However, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, has claimed that the film has "factual inaccuracies" and the story is a “fictional representation” of the case. Sagarika Chakraborty, on whom the film is based, condemned his statements and hit back saying, "I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today...he spoke about my case without having any decency to ask me. He should take this as an opportunity to sensitize Norwegian caseworkers about cultural prejudice. Even 10 years after I have single-handedly brought up my children so well in full view of the world. When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between my children and me."

