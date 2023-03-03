Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway song Shubho Shubho: Rani Mukerji holds traditions close as she shifts to new country

The first song, Shubho Shubho from Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway was dropped on Friday. The word ‘shubho' in Bengali implies auspiciousness and the song translates it rightfully while showcasing a part of Indian culture as Debika Chatterjee (played by Rani) and her husband (played by Anirban Bhattacharya) move to Norway in the film. Also read: Sagarika Bhattacharya, whose story inspired Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, broke down after watching trailer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The track encapsulates their feelings and emotions as they embark on their new journey, away from their home, something every Indian moving abroad can relate to. Shubho Shubho gives a timeline of Debika's journey in the new country. She moves countries to start her new married life with husband, and tries to hold onto her Indian roots amid the cultural difference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song is sung by Altamash Faridi. It is penned by Kausar Munir and scored by music composer Amit Trivedi. The song seemingly takes place before the big shift that shakes the family as their kids are taken away by the government.

Talking about the melody of Shubho Shubho and its connection to her roots, Rani Mukerji said in a statement, “Being a Bengali, I’m all for the representation of my roots, and my culture in mainstream Hindi cinema. My heart is full that I have played a Bengali character in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and showcased the spirit of a fierce Bengali mother in the film. What I really love about the movie is that it has tried to represent the culture of West Bengal in various endearing ways including the saris that I have worn, the way Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja the way I have spoken Bengali and even the fact that the songs have Bengali lyrics, the touch of Baul music and the presence of Dhaak (Bengali drum) & Shankh (Conch Shell) - which are intrinsic to Bengali folk music. It is commendable that music composer, Amit Trivedi, and lyricist Kausar Munir aren’t Bengalis and yet they have shown so much sensitivity to represent my culture and roots so brilliantly. Cinema today is all about the synchronicity of cultures and traditions and I’m proud that my film is showcasing the authenticity unabashedly."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I personally love and enjoy listening to all the songs of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Amit Trivedi and Kausar Munir have done a fabulous job with the melody and the lyrics of this album.”

“The lyrics of the song Shubho Shubho is really special to the film. The word ‘Shubho’ is also my character Debika’s son’s name in the film- ‘Shubh’ meaning auspicious in Bangla. So indeed it is very special and auspicious for us to drop the first song with the word Shubho as part of the mukhda!! It makes me really happy as a Bengali to share a slice of my culture with all Indians across the world through this beautiful song”, Rani added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.