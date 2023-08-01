Mrunal Thakur: Having a working birthday is rewarding

Mrunal Thakur is all geared up to ring in her 31st birthday on the sets of her upcoming movie with actor Vijay Deverakonda today. The actor, who loves keeping her birthday celebrations “low-key” and intimate, finds this new way of celebrating “rewarding”.

Actor Mrunal Thakur is celebrating her birthday on the sets of her new movie with Vijay Deverakonda

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I usually keep my birthdays low key. Since we lead a very public life, it is important for me to spend certain special days with friends and family. But this time it’s going to be on the sets of VD13, with the cast and crew members who I have just started working with,” Thakur says.

Expressing her views, she adds, “As actors our lives or anyone in a hectic work life would agree with me, that spending special days with the most important people is all that matters. So I like my birthdays to be fun but intimate and do my favourite things and spend time with those very close to me. For me, it is a time to rejuvenate and have a good quality time”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, what are her thoughts of having a working birthday this year?

“Well, it is rewarding. If not acting and being on set, won’t give me happiness, what will? So I’m glad I get to work. This time it’s more special as it’s a whole new set; new movie, new team, so I’m getting to celebrate with such wonderful people. And it’s fun to be working on your birthday on a set, everyone is so happy and is sweetly wishing you, the atmosphere is really nice,” shares the Sita Ramam (2022) actor.

That being said, she plans an intimate celebration with family after wrapping her first schedule of the film in Hyderabad. “I will surely have a small and intimate celebration later once I am home with my family post wrapping up my first schedule of the film,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about her birthday wish, the actor reveals, “I want to do all kinds of films. I want to do more larger than life romantic dramas. I want to have that singing in the rain moment, wear a saree and be the quintessential heroine. But on the other hand I also want to hardcore action. That’s my motto. To do all kinds of films, to work with diverse filmmakers. Work in films without the tag of what language or what sub industry of Indian cinema I’m working in”.

After working birthday, Thakur will be taking a short break to jet off to Melbourne for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

“Melbourne is special to me. It’s where I got my first major Hindi film as a lead and it’s also where I was introduced to my producers of Sita Ramam. Had it not been for Melbourne and being at the festival I might not have the same trajectory I have today. I’m sure things would have worked out, but maybe a bit differently,’ she ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City....view detail