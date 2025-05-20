Mrunal Thakur dances to Bengali song on Glasgow streets as Mouni Roy turns teacher: You’re helping me bring out my best

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy danced on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, during their recent visit for their upcoming film. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a joint post as Mrunal thanked Mouni Roy for all that she has taught her. They also posted the video of their dance performance. (Also Read | Mrunal Thakur gives fans ‘heavenly view’ as she attends Coldplay's Mumbai concert: ‘Did something I always wanted to do’) Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy visited Glasgow recently.

Mouni Roy sings Bengali song, dances on Glasgow street

The video began with Mouni singing the hit song Songo Chhara Kore Sokhi. She also showed the dance steps to Mrunal, who copied her. The video ended with Mouni saying, "later, we will do, chalo (let's go)" and both of them laughing.

Mrunal Thakur dances to Bengali song, praises Mouni Roy

Mrunal praised Mouni and also thanked her. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Thank you for making my Glasgow trip so wonderful and memorable! I’ve learned so much from you @imouniroy, and I already miss you (loudly crying face emojis). Although we didn’t get to shoot this with a better setup and choreography, BUT I think this take is beautiful."

"You’re not just teaching me, you’re helping me bring out my best. I’m grateful to have you, mwahhhhhh!" she added. Replying to her, Mouni wrote, “I love you and am very grateful to have you in my life. Never letting you go (red heart emojis).”

The original song was sung by Sarojini Ghosh, and a cover was then done by Aditi Chakraborty. Last month, Mouni also did a dance cover of the song.

Fans react to their dance video

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Two TV actresses ruling Bollywood and how." A comment read, “Bestied so hard she's teaching her dance moves.” “Expression queens lighting up Glasgow with their graceful dance moves & soulful expressions, a serene sight, truly a joy to witness,” said a person. An Instagram user wrote, “Cutest friendship ever! Mouni, your voice is pure magic.”

About their next film together

Mrunal and Mouni will be seen together in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai along with Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in key roles. The film will be helmed by David Dhawan.