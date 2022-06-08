Mrunal Thakur denies reports of having two college degrees: 'That is wrong. I was kicked out of college'

Mrunal Thakur refuted reports that she managed to get two college degrees, at the beginning of acting career. Mrunal landed her first acting job, while she was studying mass communication at Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College). The actor recently revealed that she got so focused on her job that she wasn't able to complete her college degree. Also Read| Mrunal Thakur on completing 10 years as an actor: I gave up acting at one point

Mrunal said that she is thankful to the person because of whom the false reports of her educational qualification made news, but clarified that she had no graduation degree, as she was kicked out of college.

When asked about reports that she got two degrees after completing school, Mrunal revealed to Mashable India, "That is wrong. Whoever has written that or edited that to Wikipedia, I am quite thankful. But I do not have any degree. I was kicked out of college. I was detained from KC actually because I had attendance problems."

She added, "Second year, I got really focused (on work). I knew what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to face the camera, and the moment I got an opportunity I was like this is something I am never gonna miss for anything in the world. So I just grabbed it."

Mrunal made her acting debut with the Star Plus show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She went on to appear in Zee TV's soap opera Kumkum Bhagya in 2014. She made her film debut with the Marathi film, Vitti Dandu, which released in 2014. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, and also appeared in John Abraham's Batla House a month later.

She was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, which released in theatres in April this year and is now available to stream on Netflix. She will be next seen alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Paresh Rawal in the multi-starrer comedy Aankh Micholi, and in the war action film Pippa as the younger sister of Ishaan Khatter's character Brigadier Mehta.

