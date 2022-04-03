Mrunal Thakur: I need to gather courage to post a picture in a bikini

Evident from the actor’s social media, Mrunal Thakur has been experimenting with her style sense of late. Be it ethnic wear or a chic body-hugging dress, the Dhamaka (2021) actress rocks every style in an uber cool way.

However, Thakur is not comfortable with wearing one thing on social media and that is a bikini. Ask why and she says, “I feel India has not entirely normalised (different type of) bodies. We still think if you are going to a beach you have to have a perfect body. But, that’s not how I want to inspire girls out there.”

She continues, “It’s okay to be bloated, and to have celluloid. You need to be fit (from) within and not necessarily have six pack abs. I need to gather courage to post a picture in the bikini, with the body type I have at the time and I am comfortable with it. I am just gearing up.”

Thakur is papped often by the shutterbugs, sometimes twice a day, and the actor is always dressed to the nines. Wonder if Thakur’s personal style is different from her on-screen or Instagram persona. She says, “I am just being me. I always wear my mood, and I am exactly the person I am at home. I cannot pretend to be someone else. I also have stylist friends who help me put my looks together, but that’s also how I personally dress in my everyday life.”

One thing remains staple in Thakur’s wardrobe, and that is denim. “I cannot count how many denims I have, they are too many. Denims are very dear to me, I can’t let go,” she says.

Denim is not only a style statement for Love Sonia (2018) actor, it also comes with a fitness regime. She shares, “Whenever I see an old denim that I cannot fit into anymore. I make it a point to be able to fit into them in the next six months or something. It becomes an agenda.”

Author tweets @digvijiayitis