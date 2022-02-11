Mrunal Thakur reveals ex-boyfriend ‘ran away’, told her: ‘You’re an actress, I can’t deal with this’

Mrunal Thakur said that she has been heartbroken several times, with her most recent heartbreak taking place around seven months ago. She revealed that her boyfriend ‘ran away’ because he was uncomfortable with her profession and ‘impulsive’ nature.

In an interview, Mrunal chalked up her ex’s views to his ‘very orthodox’ family and said that it was just the way he was raised. She added that if things had worked out between them, there could have been some friction while raising their children.

Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal said that everyone has to go through the process of heartbreak. “In order to be with the right one, you have to be with the wrong ones first. You need to know what works for you and what doesn’t work. I don’t want to get into a relationship aur uske baad mujhe pata chale humare beech mein compatibility hi nahi hai (and then find out that we are not compatible at all),” she said.

Talking about what went wrong in her last relationship, Mrunal said, “He ran away. He was like, ‘You are too impulsive, I can’t deal with this’, ‘You’re an actress, I can’t deal with this.’ But I understand where he is coming from - a very orthodox background. And I don’t blame him, I think it’s his upbringing. In a way, it’s good that the chapter ended. Because in the future, when we raise our kids, his upbringing would not be the same as my upbringing towards my kids… The kids would be like, ‘Uh, kya ho raha hai (what is happening)?’”

Also read | Mrunal Thakur reveals she was ‘absolutely okay’ with her boyfriend being on a dating app: ‘I am very understanding’

Mrunal has acted in films such as Super 30, Toofaan and Dhamaka. She will be seen next in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, opposite Shahid Kapoor. The release of the film has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

