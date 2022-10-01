Mrunal Thakur says people ask about her marriage plans on learning her age: ‘They ask if by 32 I will have a child’

Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, released in theatres on August 5. The film did well at the box office, and Mrunal’s performance was lauded by many, including actor Kangana Ranaut. Now, in a new interview, Mrunal has opened up about the challenges of dating. The 30-year-old actor revealed being asked if she will have a child by the age of 32. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reviews Sita Ramam, calls it epic love story; praises Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal began her acting career with TV shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya. She made her Hindi film debut in 2018 with Love Sonia. The actor opened up about her dating life.

“People usually ask me, ‘How old are you?’, and when I tell them 30, they’re like, ‘Oh, so now you must be getting married.’ or ‘You must be on the verge of getting married.’ or ‘What are the wedding plans?’ So, they come and they ask me, ‘So by 32, you will have your child?’ and I’m like, okay, good night,” Mrunal Thakur told News18.

The actor also reflected on how dating has changed for her since she entered her thirties. “Dating in the 30s is different from in the 20s. I believe when you’re in your 20s, you don’t really care about the basics, it’s like, if he likes me, I like him too. But I think in my 30s, I’ve realised that I need to like that person as much and prioritise myself. A lot of red flags are treated as a carnival when you’re in your 20s. And then suddenly, when I’ve hit my 30, I’ve realised that, oh, those red flags were not carnivals, and this is something that I need to raise."

The actor added that having that ‘transparency’ has been helpful. Mrunal said unlike in her 20s, when she wanted to ‘just go with the flow’ and ‘explore’, the moment she turned 30, she became more assertive about what she expects from her partner and the relationship.

Mrunal has several films in the pipeline including Navjot Gulati's Pooja Meri Jaan, whih also stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. She is also a part of the upcoming crime thriller film Gumraah opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam.

