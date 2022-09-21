Kangana Ranaut reviews Sita Ramam, calls it epic love story; praises Mrunal Thakur: ‘Truly a queen’

Kangana Ranaut recently watched Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s period film Sita Ramam. The actor, who is busy filming her upcoming drama Emergency, which she is starring in and directing, took to Instagram to praise Sita Ramam. In a series of messages shared on Instagram Stories, Kangana said the film had ‘extraordinary screenplay and direction’. She gave a special shoutout to Mrunal, and said ‘no other actress could have portrayed’ the role of Princess Noor Jahan, also known as Sita Mahalakshmi, like she did. Also read: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur thank Polish fan for her 'beautiful' letter to Sita Ramam team

The Telugu-language romantic drama, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, featured Dulquer as Lieutenant Ram, an Indian army officer serving at the Kashmir border, who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal. In her review of the film, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Finally got time to see Sita Ramam… and I must say what a spectacular experience… and epic love story… extraordinary screenplay and direction… congratulations to Hanu Raghavapudi (director), all departments work wonderfully (in the film).”

Kangana Ranaut was all praise for Sita Raman, especially its lead Mrunal Thakur.

Kanagana said ‘all actors did amazingly well’ in the film, but what stood out for her was Mrunal’s performance. She said the film’s casting was ‘terrific’. She wrote in another note shared on Instagram Stories, “All actors did amazingly well but what stood out the most for me (was) Mrunal Thakur’s performance. Restrained emotions and rare dignity in her demeanour… no other actress could have portrayed. What a terrific casting. Truly a queen. Zindabad thakur saab (madam), here begins you reign…’ She also shared a queen emoji along with her note.

The team of Sita Ramam recently received a long letter all the way from Poland from a fan, who showered love on the film. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur reacted to the letter, that was shared on Twitter by Monika, who describes herself as 'a Polish fan of Indian cinema and music since 2006' in her bio. Reacting to the letter, Dulquer wrote on Twitter, "This is beautifully written. With a lot of sensitivity to the talent you have written to with a great understanding of the film itself and the cinema it is from. Lots of love to you. And hope we can continue to entertain all of you." Reacting to it, Mrunal had written, "I can’t express in words how happy I am! You certainly made my day.”

